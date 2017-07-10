The 12th Echizen-shi SUMMER FESTIVAL 2017

The Furusato Dance where 2,000 people dance and walk around the town is held grandly at night on August 13. The YOSAKOI and Wasshoi Echizen, stage event held to the acoompaniment of the playing of drums, are held and vendor stalls are set up on 14th. About 10,000 fireworks, constituting the largest scale fireworks display in the prefecture, are launched on the15th. The visitors can enjoy the dynamic fireworks display adorning the night sky up close.

※Fireworks display will be held on August 15th at 7:00 pm-

※Flyers are fireworks display.

