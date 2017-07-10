The Craziest Thing You'll Do This Summer

Source: city-cost.com Time-travelling storm-trooper? Check!GISHWHES 2016 Item # 76 According to an official email and status update earlier this week, The Greatest International Scavenger Huntthe World Has Ever Seenwill be holding its final mega-bash August 5-12 of this year. The week long event thrills tens of thousands of global participants every year, including the author of this very blog post. I’ve been an avid gisher for the last 4 years and I can genuinely say that the even has changed how I engage with the world around me, even living out here in Japan.My daughter with the pad-na, a panda made entirely from feminine hygiene products. Item #98The hunt itself consist of a massive list of items to find, make, or perform. Pictures of these get uploaded to imgur (videos to youtube) and the resulting links submitted to the hunt. Later the judges (including event creator Misha Collins of Supernatural fame) apply points to the items submitted based on a number of factors including the quality of the image and interpretation of the item. The team with the most points wins the hunt and the grand prize, an all-expenses paid trip somewhere fabulous with Misha Collins.Me, proclaiming “GISHWHES takes SHIOGAMA!” for item #117 The real joy of the event has nothing to do with the official prize. The list of items includes challenges ranging from silly to charitable to almost-impossibly fun. Of course not every item appeals to every person, but that’s why teams contain 15 people and the item list is around 200 items long. Anyone willing to give it a try can find at least a couple of things they would enjoy in a list that long. Just make sure to get pictures or video so you have something to submit.That’s my team from last year, including many friends …continue reading