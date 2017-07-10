Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 15-17

Park Fiesta

Fiesta de Colombia

Another summer fiesta from sunny Latin America to mark on your calendar! Feel the heat this summer at Fiesta de Colombia with plenty of delicious South American food, hot Colombian music, and traditional folkloric dance performances.

Date
Sun, July 16, 2017
Time
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location
Hibiya Park Sho-Ongakudo, 1-5 Hibiya Koen, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Fee
Free

