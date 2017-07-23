23-storey apartment tower planned for Roppongi Itchome

Real estate developer Mori Trust is planning a 23-storey, 80-meter tall apartment building for a site in Roppongi. Completion is scheduled for late May 2019.

The Roppongi Itchome Project is located on the same block as Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower and across the street from Park Court Roppongi Hilltop. The site was previously a training building for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Mori Trust acquired the site in early 2010 and demolished the former office building in 2011.

There are several other high-rise projects planned for the immediate area, including Mori Building’s 3-Tower Toranomon-Azabudai District Redevelopment which will include 240m, 270m and 330m tall apartment towers covering a 8.1 hectare site. Completion is scheduled for 2022.

There are tentative plans for a 29-storey, 102m tall apartment building on the site of the former Homat Governor building. Completion was scheduled for April 2019 but construction has been temporarily placed on hold.

Location

1-9-9 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

