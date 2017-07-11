7 Fireworks Festivals Near Tokyo (That Aren’t That Crowded)

Source: savvytokyo.com Summer in Japan is hot and humid but never short of fun. As we enter the months of scorching heat, we also welcome the season of summer firework festivals in Japan, or hanabi taikai as they’re known as here. But, if you’ve been to the Sumida Fireworks or any other larger festivals, you’ll know that like everything popular in this country, the fun can easily be killed by the endless crowds and your inability to move neither forward nor backward. Yes, most hanabi taikai get overpopulated — and by that, we’re talking about half to one million people. But, don’t let the crowds stop you from making unforgettable glistening memories this summer. We’ve selected seven off-the-beaten-track fireworks festivals in and near Tokyo that get less crowded than usual — but still offer the ultimate experience. Okutama Fireworks Festival Based in the far Western Tokyo, Okutama is a great one-day getaway from the city crowds, regardless of the season. The annual fireworks festival attracts just over 10,000 people, usually locals, yet the experience is as authentic as it gets. Start your day watching the lion dance and mikoshi (portable shrines) parade at the Okuhikawa Shrine festival near Okutama station. Then hike up to the summit of Mt. Atago, or stay around the station, just in time to watch the fireworks spark up the night sky against the beautiful Okutama woods. When: Sat, Aug 12, 2017, 7:45 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Where: Hikawa, Okutama-machi, Nishitama-gun, Tokyo. Near JR Okutama station Ome Fireworks Festival Known for its "Nagayama Dai Shomei"(Nagayama Great Lighting), this firework festival is a rare gem that separates itself from the other firework festivals. Complemented by music and gorgeous hill backdrop, the fireworks will light up the sky in different forms including the famous cascading fountain