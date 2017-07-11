Art on Tuesday: Naruto Whirlpools

This very famous ukiyo-e made by Utagawa Hiroshige 歌川 広重 (1797-1858) is called Naruto Whirlpools in the Awa Province (1855). Naruto is located at the Shikoku coast. The Naruto whirlpools 鳴門の渦潮 are a natural phenomenon, which can be watched even today. Utagawa Hiroshige painted another very similar ukiyo-e with wave motifs shown on Japan Kaleidoskop on August 2013. It is a View of Mount Fuji at Suruga Beach on the Pacific coast of Honshû.

Filed under: Japan, Japanese Art Tagged: Art, Japan, Japanese Artists, ukiyo e, Utagawa Hiroshige, woodblock print …continue reading