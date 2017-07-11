Jcastle.info errors & downtime

Source: Guide to Japanese Castles After migrating servers, my Sphinx search system that supports both free text search and the ability to select castles by filters is not functioning. I would need to rebuild much of the code for it to work. Even so, the current website is too old (Rails 2.3) to be reliably supported in the long term, so I’m rapidly developing a new site to takes its place in the upcoming weeks. Until that is complete I will not be adding any new content. Stay tuned for further details …continue reading