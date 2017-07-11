Jisa Biz campaign launched in Tokyo today: What is it?

Source: city-cost.com Jisa Biz (時差BiZ) a Tokyo Metropolitan Government campaign to reduce congestion on Japan’s rush hour trains was launched today.Fact! This expat lives on Tokyo’s most crowded rush hour train line – the Tozai Line. I hadn’t given it much thought when I first moved to the guilty area but as the months wore on the commute into work gradually became a form of work in and of itself. Where a commute used to be a safety zone between bed and the horrors of labor my working day is now bookended by the two hardest parts of the day. It piqued the interest then when browsing through YouTube last night a perky Tokyo Governor Koike flashed up on an ad talking about something called “Jisa Biz”. Jisa Biz from the kanji 時差BiZ, 時 – time, 差 – difference/gap. What is Jisa Biz?Essentially, Jisa Biz is a campaign put together by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government aimed at reducing the human congestion on Tokyo’s commuter trains. An attempt to “reform the commuter rush” as the Jisa Biz homepage proclaims. This being Japan, the reform of something simply to improve the wellbeing of the human condition is never going to take off, it has to have a component, a “merit”, relating to work or business or money … or something like that. So it is that Jisa Biz is being linked to productivity in the workplace under the slogan 朝が変われば、毎日変わる – “If you change the morning, every day changes.”How does Jisa Biz work?Basically, Jisa Biz will see participating train operators lay on extra trains during the earlier hours of the morning (Jisa Biz Liners), companies will be encouraged to permit their employees to stagger their start times, telecommuting encouraged, and office cafeterias opened earlier to afford early …continue reading