Killer or Creepy? 5 Japanese Bugs To Avoid This Summer

Source: Gaijin Pot I remember as a child growing up and seeing something that absolutely terrified me. No, it wasn’t a horror movie, nor was it the mid-’80s threat of nuclear war. It was a BBC documentary about insects that went into graphic detail about just how many creepy crawlies are living in your house, your bed — and even your body. Unfortunately, Japan has its own unique assortment of usual suspect insects lurking — and possibly breeding — in your house. Last month’s news of venomous South American fire ants found in Japan is just the latest round of expat bugs to infiltrate the island nation. Although there have been no reports so far of anyone being stung, just this week, biologists warned of the dangers of an infestation, according to a July 9 article in Japan Today. You’re not yet likely to run into the ants, but there are bugs to be wary of in Japan. It can be hard to tell which insects are safe to pick up and remove and which ones are dangerous to handle. So today, we present some of the worst summer bugs to keep an eye out for and more importantly — how to avoid them. 1) Suzumebachi: the ‘killer hornet’ Photo by I,KENPEI Yikes, that’s a big one. Japan’s infamous suzumebachi, or “killer hornet,” is one of the more dangerous creatures on this list, as it does kill a dozen or so people every year. However, the actual risk posed by this particular bug needs to be seen in its true context. The suzumebachi is bigger and has a far more venomous sting than conventional hornets. However, a single attack is unlikely to be fatal to an adult unless you have a wasp/bee sting allergy or you are stung several times in quick succession. …continue reading