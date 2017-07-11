Koike has conquered Tokyo. What next?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Amy Catalinac, New York University On 2 July 2017, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lost the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, capturing a measly 23 out of 127 seats. The loss was one for the history books: the party has been knocked from its position as the largest party in the assembly twice before, in 2009 and 1965, but in both instances captured a more respectable 38 seats. Tokyo Governor and head of Tokyo Citizens First party Yuriko Koike puts a paper flower to the name of an elected member of her party at the party election results center for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo 2 July 2017. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-400×240.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-600×360.jpg” title=”Tokyo Governor and head of Tokyo Citizens First party Yuriko Koike puts a paper flower to the name of an elected member of her party at the party election results center for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo 2 July 2017. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-400×240.jpg” alt=”Tokyo Governor and head of Tokyo Citizens First party Yuriko Koike puts a paper flower to the name of an elected member of her party at the party election results center for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo 2 July 2017. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters).” width=”400″ height=”240″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-400×240.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-150×90.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-768×461.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-600×360.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-300×180.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-100×60.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19G9I-500×300.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> The winner in the election was a new party, Tokyoites First (TF), founded in 2016 and led to victory by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. TF significantly increased its seat share during the election from six to 49 and, after bringing six independent winners into its fold, now forms the largest party in the …continue reading