Source: japan-attractions.jp Adult 3,500 yen ※Summer vacation limitation ※Dwarf, infant rate existence

This plan until day before 16:00 need advanced reservations. [plan schedule]

Stand plays a game meal at 18:00

Entertainment thyme in old folk house in 19:00 garden

※Old folk house kids booth OPEN

20:00 firefly, constellation observation tour

※Firefly, constellation observation tour is called off in rainy day. …continue reading