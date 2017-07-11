The G20 toughs it out in Hamburg

Author: Adam Triggs, ANU

The emergency services weren’t the only ones putting out fires in Hamburg last weekend. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, was busy chairing the most divided G20 summit in the forum’s history. The G20’s long-standing pledge to refrain from protectionist measures was under attack. Its support for the Paris climate accord was no longer universal. Its support for globalisation, openness and increased integration was under threat, both outside and inside the security zone.

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the Womens Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany 8 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria).

But the G20 did its job. It pushed-back on Trump’s protectionist policies. It chastised his back-tracking on climate change. Although it failed to get it formalised in the communique, the G20 pressured China to be more proactive on North Korea and pressured Russia on its suspected role in the US election. The United States, the ‘indispensable nation’ seemed a tad more dispensable, as Trump fast-tracked his country away from its global leadership role.

The G20 now plays a critical role in global governance that is often overlooked. It is a role which is hard to quantify and not amenable to media sound bites, communiques or dot points in action plans. That role is to hold the world’s major economies …continue reading