Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Episode 2 Impression

On this episode, Yuushi thinks up his decision to stay or not. Later, he starts his high school life and learns more about the apartment building. Whoa, I wasn't expecting to see this yokai themed anime to be another enjoyable one so far (since it was under my radar, but I gave it a try). I really like the concept, characters and settings. Anyway, it was cool to see Yuushi stay with his main goals and adapt to the yokai/ghosts world. Also they introduced some more characters which is nice. Other than that, there was a cool serious plot that came out randomly and got quickly solved. Now what's going to be the main plot for out male lead? I can't wait to find out. Overall, nice introduction continuation and more characters introduced. Conclusion: Nice introduction continuation and more characters introduced.