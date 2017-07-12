You just finished watching the original Japanese versions of Ring or Grudge and you think you are ready to tackle any scary situation. Think again, because we are taking you to Japan’s 5 scariest places.

Round Schoolhouse, Hokkaido

Starting off our list is the most difficult to reach: an abandoned schoolhouse in the snow of Hokkaido. The school was built in a once prosperous coal mining town near Bibai in the late 1960s. When the coal mine closed, the town and its round concrete schoolhouse were left abandoned. Although nothing particular happened in the schoolhouse, visitors are said to leave the school insane with fear.

Aokigahara, Yamanashi

Aokigahara is the infamous “Suicide Forest” just outside Tokyo. A few hundred

The post 5 Places in Japan You Should Not Visit … Unless You Bring Spare Underwear appeared first on Japan Cheapo.

…continue reading