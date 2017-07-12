An Addendum to Humble Beginnings in Anime Land

Source: Manga Therapy For quite a while, a site dedicated to collecting stories of fans’ first experiences with anime has been running around and it’s gotten a lot of submissions. The site lo and behold, I am featured. Anime Origin Stories: Tony Y (Manga Therapy) You get to see how old I really am (meaning I’m not the target audience for Tumblr) and my fascination with Chinatown, NYC back in the ‘90s-to-mid-2000s’. I gave some shout-outs to some manga series that fans should read right now. I also share a bunch of thoughts about fandom today versus back then. I want to talk about Chinatown a bit here because back in the day, a lot of non-Chinese people who happened to be nerds came in droves. There was an arcade called Chinatown Fair, which drew a lot of attention from all kinds of youth looking to get away from their troubles. Chinatown was a haven for NYC otaku because there were all these stores that sold everything and had everything in full display (even hentai tapes). I bought video games in Chinatown when I found out they were cheaper over there. Also, I learned how to speak better Chinese from watching Cantonese-dubbed anime. Granted, it still sucks, but I can carry a decent conversation with anyone who only speaks Cantonese. God bless anime for improving my native tongue! What I want to say is that everyone should remember their roots in fandom and preserve them somehow in your memories. They will always be a part of your core self. I will never tell you to dwell completely on your nostalgia, but learn to accept what it was. What’s funny was that I forgot almost all of my Chinatown anime roots until my friend Lauren (Miss Otaku Journalist and the genius …continue reading