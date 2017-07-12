Cheapo Weekend for July 15-17: Summer Festivals, Dance Parties and Marine Day Celebrations

Marine Day on Monday makes this weekend a long one. Here are some free and cheapo celebrations going on around the city.

Ueno Summer Festival (July 15-August 13): A 5-week-long summer festival around Ueno Park with different events each day, which in the past have included a paper lantern floating festival, an antiques market and an ice sculpture display. The main parade, however, will be held on July 22.

The Do-Over Tokyo 2017 (July 15): The Do-Over is an all-day outdoor DJ dance party with a simple concept: good tunes, cold drinks, fun times and mystery DJs. This year’s event will take place at the Ohi Racecourse in Shinagawa. Entry is free.

That’s What She Said! Charity Comedy Night (July 15): The first all-woman ru

