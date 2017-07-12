Educational Museums in Tokyo That Your Kids (and You) Will Love

Source: japaninfoswap.com https://www.flickr.com/photos/hirot/6916343407/ ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/National-Museum-of-Nature-and-Science-300×200.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/National-Museum-of-Nature-and-Science-500×333.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/National-Museum-of-Nature-and-Science.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”426″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/National-Museum-of-Nature-and-Science.jpg 640w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/National-Museum-of-Nature-and-Science-300×200.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/National-Museum-of-Nature-and-Science-500×333.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/National-Museum-of-Nature-and-Science-150×100.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> National Museum of Nature and Science There is something about science that can really capture a child’s imagination. Whether it is the natural world, robotics or outer space, getting to grips with our surroundings can be spellbinding for young fertile minds. However, in an age of iPads, YouTube and easily accessible cartoons, it can be difficult to turn little ones on to these fascinating subjects. This is why the various museums around the city are such godsends for parents wanting to find something educational for their children to enjoy, particularly during the upcoming summer holidays. National Museum for Nature and Science Celebrating its 140 year anniversary this year, the recently refurbished National Museum for Nature and Science, or Kahaku as it is also known, is a great way for visitors to get to grips with the nature and science (obviously) of Japan. Permanent exhibitions include an exploration of Japan’s prehistoric flora and fauna with a fully recreated plesiosaur skeleton and Japans oldest fossil; the development of animal and plant life throughout the ages; the historical voyage of the Japanese people; and the Theater 360, a movie theater in spherical 3D, in which the viewer is surrounded on all sides by a seamless sphere of video and sound. It’s a large museum that takes two to three hours to get around, so you may want to take advantage of the restaurants and coffee shops if you start flagging. Where : Taito, Uenokoen, ７−２０ (map)

Admission : Adults 620 JPY; High school students and under free

Website: kahaku.go.jp Edo-Tokyo Open-air Architectural Museum