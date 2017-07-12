Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. Episode 1 Impression

Source: Spark Blog Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni is about a boy who got accidetnally killed by God and reborned into a fantasy world with his smart phone. On this episode, Touya meets God after his accidental death and got transported to a fantasy world. Later, he starts his new life and meets some people. So the introduction was pretty decent, but I would have liked if they showed how our male lead exactly died before he meets God (just like the male lead from Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! series). Also the male lead’s character design is strangely similar to Kirito from Sword Art Online. Things I’ll point out is the jacket, hair, belt, shoes and probably more. If the voice of the actor of Kirito voices Touya, he could be actually Kirito with a smart phone. Kirito’s (Sword Art Online) and Touya (Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni.) character designs are strangely similar….

Other than that, the other characters are cool and along the fantasy world settings. Now what's going to be the next problem for our male? Overall, decent introduction and some characters introduced. Conclusion: Decent introduction and some characters introduced.