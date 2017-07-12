Pointers from Asia for urbanization in Africa

Source: Asia Pathways Africa and Asia are latecomers to urbanization. In these two continents, less than half live in urban centers, while elsewhere, more than 70% of people do. But Africa and Asia are now rapidly urbanizing, with Asian cities growing at an average of 1.5% per year and Africa’s at 1.1% per year. While the world’s largest megacities of 10 million people or more are in Asia, Africa’s urban populations have been catching up (Table 1). Incoming residents are competing for new financial and social opportunities but are placing increasing demands on city resources and services. Table 1: Ten Most Populous Cities in Africa and Asia Source: World Bank (undated [a], [b]). Increasingly, the importance of the transferability of Asian experiences to other regions is being recognized for more efficient development paths. Well-planned urbanization can boost growth. Last October, the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urbanization in Quito adopted a New Urban Agenda that considered it a key development driver (UN-Habitat, 2016). But cities must be also be designed to be safe, inclusive, accessible, and green, and this requires complex, integrated planning—often beyond the ability of bustling new cities. Urbanization, however, does not always guarantee success. If poorly planned or managed, people can end up living in slums without basic sanitation and with high rates of crime and pollution. Once urbanization goes wrong, there is often no second chance to seize the opportunities missed. The New Urban Agenda promotes affordable and sustainable housing, finance, and mixed-income housing to avoid segregation and stresses the need to adapt policies to local contexts. It recognizes different forms of tenure, such as co-housing and community land trusts, and encourages incremental housing and self-building schemes. Good infrastructure is vital but poorly funded …continue reading