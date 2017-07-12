Sendai Tanabata Matsuri 2017

What is Sendai Tanabata Festival?

The world’s most elegant festival of paper and bamboo

Sendai Tanabata Festival has been passed down through the generations as a traditional event that dates back to the era of Date Masamune, the first lord of Sendai Domain. Today, the festival is known nationwide for its elegance—derived from an ancient Japanese star festival—as well as its gorgeous decorations.

Tanabata festivals are traditionally held throughout Japan on July 7, a date based on the old Chinese calendar. The Sendai Tanabata Festival, however is held from August 6 to 8, based on a calendar that is one month later than the old Chinese calendar, in order to keep to the seasonality of the old festival.

During the festival, the entire city—including central Sendai and neighboring shopping districts—is filled with colorful Tanabata decorations. The festival is visited by more than two million tourists every year.

[Decorating time]

August 6 and 7: 10am – 10pm (planned)

August 8: 10:00am – 9:00pm (planned)

[Festival space opening hours] *Kotodai Park Citizens’ Square

August 6 to 8: 11:00am – 9:00pm

