Women more keen than men on men-only carriages

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks Macromill Research recently published a short survey on a number of aspects of train commuting, from how people spend their time to anti-groping insurance. Recently anti-groping insurance has been in the news; along with, of course, genuine cases, there have been some cases of either women falsely accusing men for extortion, or just in a packed train a woman misunderstanding getting bumped by a briefcase or being brushed by a stray hand. When I ride in a packed train I always keep at least one hand on the hanging straps, and if space, one hand on my smartphone, or holding onto my bag strap around the shoulder area, just in case. Here’s a typical situation on many lines around Japan, at the morning and evening rushes one carriage is reserved for women only: Research results Q1: How do you usually spend your train commuting time? (Sample size=500, multiple answer, top five) Fiddle with smartphone, tablet (to SQ1) 84.1% Read adverts in train 46.4% Nothing in particular 46.3% Look out the windows 40.2% Sleep 40.0% Q1SQ1: How do you fiddle with your smartphone, tablet when commuting? (Sample size=471, multiple answer, top five) Reading, exchanging email, messaging 85.4% Reading news 64.7% Viewing, posting to SNS 54.9% Looking things up 53.1% Listening to music 35.0% Furthermore, 30.4% played games, and these 143 people were asked the following question: Q1SQ2: What genre of games do you play on your smartphone, tablet when commuting? (Sample size=143 471, multiple answer, top five) Puzzle game 55.9% Simulation 21.7% Role-playing game 21.7% Action game 15.4% Card game 14.0% Q2: Do you think there should be men-only carriages? (Sample size=500)

Female

N=242

Male

N=258

Definitely 13.6% 14.3% Would be good 60.3% 50.8% Better not to 25.6% 30.6% Definitely not 0.4% 4.3% Q3: If there were men-only carriages, would you use them? (Sample size=258, men) Actively use 18.6% Perhaps use 40.7% Not really use 31.0% Definitely not use 9.7% Q4: Would you take out insurance against false accusations of train groping? (Sample size=500)

Female

N=242

Male

N=258

Already have it 0.0% 0.4% Want to check it out 21.9% 46.1% Don't want to 78.1% 53.5% Demographics Over the 13th and 14th of June 2017 500 members of the Macromill Monitor group