Women more keen than men on men-only carriages

Macromill Research recently published a short survey on a number of aspects of train commuting, from how people spend their time to anti-groping insurance.
Recently anti-groping insurance has been in the news; along with, of course, genuine cases, there have been some cases of either women falsely accusing men for extortion, or just in a packed train a woman misunderstanding getting bumped by a briefcase or being brushed by a stray hand. When I ride in a packed train I always keep at least one hand on the hanging straps, and if space, one hand on my smartphone, or holding onto my bag strap around the shoulder area, just in case.
Here’s a typical situation on many lines around Japan, at the morning and evening rushes one carriage is reserved for women only:
Research results
Q1: How do you usually spend your train commuting time? (Sample size=500, multiple answer, top five)
|Fiddle with smartphone, tablet (to SQ1)
|84.1%
|Read adverts in train
|46.4%
|Nothing in particular
|46.3%
|Look out the windows
|40.2%
|Sleep
|40.0%
Q1SQ1: How do you fiddle with your smartphone, tablet when commuting? (Sample size=471, multiple answer, top five)
|Reading, exchanging email, messaging
|85.4%
|Reading news
|64.7%
|Viewing, posting to SNS
|54.9%
|Looking things up
|53.1%
|Listening to music
|35.0%
Furthermore, 30.4% played games, and these 143 people were asked the following question:
Q1SQ2: What genre of games do you play on your smartphone, tablet when commuting? (Sample size=143 471, multiple answer, top five)
|Puzzle game
|55.9%
|Simulation
|21.7%
|Role-playing game
|21.7%
|Action game
|15.4%
|Card game
|14.0%
Q2: Do you think there should be men-only carriages? (Sample size=500)
|Female
N=242
|Male
N=258
|Definitely
|13.6%
|14.3%
|Would be good
|60.3%
|50.8%
|Better not to
|25.6%
|30.6%
|Definitely not
|0.4%
|4.3%
Q3: If there were men-only carriages, would you use them? (Sample size=258, men)
|Actively use
|18.6%
|Perhaps use
|40.7%
|Not really use
|31.0%
|Definitely not use
|9.7%
Q4: Would you take out insurance against false accusations of train groping? (Sample size=500)
|Female
N=242
|Male
N=258
|Already have it
|0.0%
|0.4%
|Want to check it out
|21.9%
|46.1%
|Don’t want to
|78.1%
|53.5%
Demographics
Over the 13th and 14th of June 2017 500 members of the Macromill Monitor group