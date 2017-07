Source: japan-attractions.jp The Michelin star winning Spanish restaurant, Ogasawara Hakushaku Tei will hold a summer festival event “Yukata de Carne” on August 13th, 2017. “Carne” meaning meat in Spanish, you can enjoy many “Carne” in Spanish style BBQ, such as ibérico pork, beef and also sea food too. Savor the wide variety of Pintxos and Spanish wine in this garden party.

The event dress code is Yukata. Wearing nice Yukata, spend a special summer night at Ogasawara Hakushaku Tei.