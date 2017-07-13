Blurring conspiracy and thought crime in Japanese law

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Colin P.A. Jones, Doshisha Law School Under the Police Duties Execution Act, Japanese police are empowered to ask anyone acting strangely or suspected of a crime to ‘voluntarily’ answer questions or accompany them to a police facility. They can also conduct ‘voluntary’ searches of person and possessions, and even demand the ‘voluntary’ proffering of urine samples. The law says police may not compel suspects to cooperate, but judges have been forgiving of aggressive police behavior. This is just what law enforcement authorities in Japan can do before an arrest. After the arrest, a prosecutor can ask a judge to detain a suspect for almost three weeks before they even decide to prosecute. This is not pretrial detention, but pre-charge detention. The suspect is not a defendant on trial, so protections they would expect do not attach. If necessary, three weeks of detention can effectively be extended into months through subsequent arrests for different offences, each of which resets the clock. Japan’s Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda speaks to media after the conspiracy bill was passed at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 15 June 2017 (Photo: Kyodo/via Reuters). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-400×274.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-600×411.jpg” title=”Japan’s Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda speaks to media after the conspiracy bill was passed at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 15 June 2017 (Photo: Kyodo/via Reuters).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-400×274.jpg” alt=”Japan’s Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda speaks to media after the conspiracy bill was passed at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 15 June 2017 (Photo: Kyodo/via Reuters).” width=”400″ height=”274″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-400×274.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-150×103.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-768×526.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-600×411.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-300×205.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-100×68.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS17525-500×342.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> The arrest–detention cycle can in this way be used to punish almost anyone without ever putting them on trial. Depending on the crime, it can be used to punish people more severely …continue reading