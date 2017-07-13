Source: Temple University Japan Temple Japan continues to set the bar high this week. My most recent and final excursion with TUJ activities happened last Saturday. About thirty students, including myself, hopped onto a bus at 7:30AM and made our way to Saijoji, a buddhist temple, where we would begin our hike up Mt. Ashigara. At the start of the hike About 2-3 hours in and still climbing Just about at the summit of the mountain The hike was no walk in the park. It was equally exhausting and rewarding at the same time. From the beginning, the hike started with a steep climb up some stairs. From there, the steep incline continued but we had to go through trees, narrow passages, muddy canals, and loose rocks. The first hour or so of the hike was probably the hardest for me. However, at one point my body adjusted and I was fuelled with energy to keep going. The views along the whole way were breath taking. The higher we climbed, the more we were rewarded in sounds and sights. Totally encapsulated by nature, the sounds of birds and cicadas filled the air while we made our way through views of tree trunks to tree tops. Along the way up to the summit, the group had split up into smaller groups going at their own pace. We all reconvened at the summit where we all stopped to eat a packed bento lunch and take in the views. …continue reading …continue reading