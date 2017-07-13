Forming a coherent anti-terrorism response in the Philippines

Author: Michael Henry Yusingco, Melbourne

In May 2017, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law over the large southern island of Mindanao after a bloody encounter between government troops and the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group in Marawi City. While it is not clear from the text of Duterte’s subsequent Proclamation 216 if martial law was implemented as an anti-terrorism response, according to his legal counsel, Salvador Panelo, it will ‘strengthen the hand of government in dealing with terrorists’.

But the success of the Maute Group in effectively holding a bustling city like Marawi hostage shows that martial law may not be the appropriate state response to terrorism. In short, this is because martial law does not confer any new legal powers to the president.

Activists hold placards calling for peace in war-torn Marawi as they join other protesters on President Rodrigo Duterte’s first year in office during a rally outside the presidential palace in Metro Manila, Philippines 30 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco).

This fact was affirmed by Solicitor General Jose Calida during oral arguments before the Supreme Court, which on 6 July upheld the constitutionality of Proclamation 216 …continue reading