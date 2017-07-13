How to take care of Bug biting in Japan?

Source: city-cost.com During the summer, a lot of “mushi’ disturbs the people of Japan. But here are some tips how to deal with the bugs of summer:1. Avoid the place where un attended trees grows.2. Wear full sleeve dress to avoid the insect bite3. Clean the surroundings. Cut the unwanted weeds.4. Carry antihistamine cream with you. Buy one for your kids. Do not apply it on face!5. If bite then Squeeze the stinger and venom out as quickly as you can if you’re stung. Do not try to suck it out!6. Apply cream afterward and do not rub too much.7. Go to the hifuka (Skin Hospital) as soon as you can! …continue reading