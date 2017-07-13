My thoughts on the Mister Donuts Curry Donuts Line

Source: city-cost.com Sprinkles. Chocolate or Strawberry icing. That’s what I think of when I hear the word donut. You can bet that I was a little shocked (and intrigued, too) when I saw the new Mister Donuts line of curry donuts. I naturally had to head to my local store – for research purposes – and try one out.There are several different types featured on their menu right now, including Keema Curry, Green Curry and one they have called Euro Curry.Not going to lie – my expectations were pretty low here. I guess in my head all I could think was that a sweet donut with curry inside sounded terrible.I was actually rather pleasantly surprised, though! The taste was more in line with a curry pan than it was with what you’d expect from a sweet donut, so it wasn’t nearly as weird as I would have thought. At less than 200 yen I would get one again if I was in the mood for something savory to eat and there was a Mister Donuts nearby.Have you tried any of the Mister Donuts curry donuts range? What did you think of their offerings? …continue reading