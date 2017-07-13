No Gym? No Problem: Training On The Cheap In Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com So, you’ve just moved to Tokyo. Bright lights. Big city. Big stressors. Big expenses. After three months of getting settled, exploring, and sampling a variety of carby Tokyo treats, you hop on your scale and realize that you’ve gained a whopping 3 kg. “Musta been all those onigiri,” you think. So you run to your nearest gym for membership. You see the prices. “Sheesh, ¥12,000 a month…wait, ¥8,000 a month to go between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.? What the what?” “It must be a premium one,” the optimist inside you says and you head to another — and one more — but you soon realize that prices are the same; they can’t explain the rules to you because it’s all nihongo; and the gym doesn’t want you as a liability. Bummer. But it’s already beach season and you need that summer bod right now. Well, fear not, ladies! You can still easily get fit in Japan without a gym. If you’re looking to get a little stronger, a little more bendy, a little more confident, and save a lot of yen, your options in the city are limitless with a bit of creativity. Here are just a few! Join a Fitness Community Japan is experiencing a boom in strength training. Cardio-holics are still the majority, but with bodybuilding federations cropping up at an alarming rate, Crossfit gaining popularity, and outdoor fitness excursions (think Spartan Race and Color Run) growing, there are ample opportunities to not only enjoy the outdoors while getting fit but also meet with communities of like-minded people. Menya Hinga, owner of Fit For Life, runs SOGO Fitness (Suns Out Guns Out), a fitness community that personifies its mantra “stronger together.” SOGO offers free classes every Saturday afternoon in Yoyogi Park that are open to all ages and levels …continue reading