Some interesting articles on Kyoto accommodation, Tokyo and Japan cycling business

Hi All,



Sometimes I share links to some great articles on Japan travel.



Here they are:



How to stay at a Kyoko Ryokan



http://tg.tripadvisor.jp/news/graphic/kyototourism3/



Tokyo Cheapo



A three day itinerary in Tokyo for those who don’t like itineraries.













https://tokyocheapo.com/entertainment/tokyo-explorer-itinerary/



Tokyo Cheapo You Tube video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21SUrox-Hbo





Terrie’s Take



Long time Japan resident, technology and business entrepreneur, Terrie Lloyd writes some interesting travel and business articles on his weekly Terrie’s Take.



https://www.terrielloyd.com/category/terries-take/



This week, he shares how his company is getting into the cycling business.



https://www.terrielloyd.com/terries-take/tt-882-tourism-edition-were-getting-into-the-cycling-business/













Skiing in Japan



If you are heading for skiing in Japan, check out JNTO’s site on skiing in Japan.







http://www.jnto.go.jp/eng/attractions/rest/outdoor/Skiing_in_Japan.html





Enjoy and have a great day.





Carole Goldsmith

