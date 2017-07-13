The Millennials, Kyoto - Where work and play come with naps and free beer

Source: city-cost.com The timing of this trip to Kyoto for a stint of work and an overnight stay at new, well, capsule hotel “The Millennials” seems apt. Tokyo recently launched its “Jisa Biz” campaign – a well meaning but very much up against it effort to create a bit of space on the trains into central Tokyo of a morning. Heading into Tokyo to catch the Shinkansen to Kyoto this very morning, the notorious Tozai Line seemed to be groaning under the usual strain of too many bodies trying to get to the office at the same time. The contrast between this morning’s Tokyo rush and the current environment in which this expat is typing these very words couldn’t be starker. Here I am …This is the lounge cum kitchen cum social area of “The Millennials” a new concept in overnighting on a reasonable budget and a place where work, play, being social, napping and even free beer blend seamlessly. It is basically everything that my morning commute into central Tokyo is not – tasteful, progressive, without fuss, comfortable and emphatically a place where I would prefer to conduct my working life. I’m one of the lucky ones, “The Millennials” doesn’t open until tomorrow, so for now there are just a few of us here with the press, pitter pattering away on our laptops sat atop organic looking work spaces with our bottoms on trendy stools, comfortable sofas or chairs. I can hear a track by Solange playing on the sound system and somewhere below me, the other side of the near floor-to-ceiling windows, Kawaramachi-Dori is busying itself for another Kyoto evening. Here the lines between work and play are blurred (or maybe it’s the free beer – you pour it yourself).But this is OK, the …continue reading