Trail Running & Stand Up Paddleboarding in Hiroshima

Things to do in Hiroshima!

Are you looking for something to do in Hiroshima except sightseeing?

We will hold activity day event and show you how to enjoy yourself in Hiroshima!

You can choose from the ticket types below.

【 Tickets Types and Fees 】

・１DAY (Trail running+Lunch+SUP) 11,500 yen

・Trail running+ Lunch 5,000 yen

・SUP+Lunch 8,200 yen

(Insurance / Shower fee / Locker fee / Drink and snacks / Tax / All included）

Tickets and detail here ↓(English Page Available )

https://en.comfy.jp/events

【The course photo gallery】

https://ucot46.wixsite.com/comfy-event-gallery

If you have any further questions, please feel fee to contact us.

Email: info@comfy.jp