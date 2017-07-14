Blog spot Japan: The Tokaido Shinkansen between Kyoto and Tokyo

Source: city-cost.com As a mode of inter city transportation anywhere in the world, the Shinkansen must take some beating. Travel has surely never been this intuitive, hassle free and smooth. However, as smooth as these bullet trains might be, how do they fair as a temporary office, a place to get some work done or in this case, write a blog post, which is what we are doing now … on the Shinkansen? Let’s take a look.Tools of the tradeFirst of all, what are we working with? This Shinkansen blogger is currently loosing off these words on a MacBook … and that’s pretty much all I can tell you about it other than to say that it’s light, slim and fits pretty well on the drop down table of the Shinkansen seat. I’m currently off line and am writing this draft on a simple text editor. The cell phone is on hand for some tethering when I need to get online to upload this post.The Shinkansen being ridden is a Nozomi between Kyoto and Tokyo stations. That should give me around 2 hrs 20 mins to finish this post. It’s currently light outside but will be at least past sunset by the time we roll into Tokyo.An early gripe about blogging on the ShinkansenInternet connection. The lady on the automated announcement system tells me that wireless free Internet is available on this Shinkansen but I can’t find it. In fact I never have been able to. Maybe someone can tell me how silly I’m being in the comments at the bottom of this post.I suppose what is good about blogging on a Shinkansen is the pretty comfortable seats. Compared to, say, a coffee shop where seat choice might be something …continue reading