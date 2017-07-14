Carrie Lam: a tilt bridge between Hong Kongers and Beijing?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Steven Yet, University of Toronto On 1 July, while Hong Kong celebrated the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, Chinese President Xi Jinping swore-in the city’s newest leader, Carrie Lam. But amid the celebrations, Hong Kong is uncertain about its future. Many locals are unhappy about being ruled by the mainland, with some activists calling for self-determination and independence. According to a University of Hong Kong survey released in June, only 3.1 per cent of Hong Kong citizens aged between 18 to 29 identify as ‘broadly Chinese’. The figure stood at 31 per cent when the half-yearly poll started 20 years ago. The result indicates that many of Hong Kong’s young people, rather than gradually accepting China’s growing role in the city’s affairs, have become further estranged from the mainland and are increasingly warming to a localism movement that puts the city’s autonomy, interests and culture first. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam stands on the podium before taking her oath, during the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China, 1 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-400×308.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-600×461.jpg” title=”Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam stands on the podium before taking her oath, during the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China, 1 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-400×308.jpg” alt=”Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam stands on the podium before taking her oath, during the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China, 1 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip).” width=”400″ height=”308″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-400×308.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-150×115.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-768×591.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-600×461.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-273×210.jpg 273w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-98×75.jpg 98w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19C3M-500×385.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> But in the eyes of Beijing, these localist agendas, albeit fledgling, are not far short of secessionism and …continue reading