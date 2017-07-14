Catchy Japanese Words for Summer

|
夏 擬態語
The full heat of summer (natsu 夏) has just come to Japan, and, being the weather, it’s often the first thing Japanese people mention when they meet.
“Atsui desu ne!” (if it’s your neighbor) or “Atsui da na!” (if you’re talking to a good friend, a child or an underling) is the standard “It’s hot, isn’t it!”
However, more nuanced talk about hot weather often involves those ever useful gitaigo or Japanese onomatopoeia.
My commute starts with a train ride which, in spite of the in-car air-conditioning, still manages to get fun-fun ふんふん (pronounced “whoon-whoon,” i.e., with the “f” sounding as much like an “h” as an “f”) i.e., close and steamy once enough people have gotten on.
I then walk the 10 minutes from the station to the office.
I’m pota-pota ぽたぽた sweating (i.e., it’s pouring off me) and my shirt is bettari べったり stuck to my back.
Hot enough for you? Stay tuned – more to come!
Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading