Source: Spark Blog Demon and Heart 2 : The Failure of a Nation is on Indiegogo. The game is a visual novel about a boy who gets involved in a war between gods and demons. Currently, the developers want to reach to their €1,500 goal within a month. For more details, check out their Indiegogo page. Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/demon-and-heart-2-the-failure-of-a-nation-game-anime#/ Demo: http://gamejolt.com/games/DemonandHeart/260877 …continue reading