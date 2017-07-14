Security hot, economics cold at Trump–Moon summit

Author: Darcie Draudt, John Hopkins University

The most important task for the Trump–Moon summit last week was to foster a stable and favourable relationship between the two leaders. Recent history has shown that presidential mismatch between the two allies has sometimes led to rocky bilateral coordination.

The Bush–Kim summit in March 2001 notably failed to get US buy-in to Kim’s Sunshine Policy, and some analysts cite that shortcoming as setting up each administration for difficulties not only in developing a coordinated strategy for North Korea, but also in managing the alliance as a whole.

US President Donald Trump (R) greets South Korean President Moon Jae-in prior to delivering a joint statement from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, 30 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Jim Bourg).

There were two main pillars to the partnership that needed a positive outcome from the presidential summit — economics and security.

The economic leg of the trip hit some bumpy patches of road. The joint statement briefly addressed mutual commitment to ‘foster expanded and balanced trade while creating reciprocal benefits and fair treatment’.

South Korea had put in the groundwork to signal investment in the United States. Ahead of the summit, the South Korean behemoth Samsung announced it …continue reading