“Take your love” to the inspirational WeBase Hostel! Redefining the hostelling experience in Japan

Source: city-cost.com I have always been very impressed by the standard of guest accommodation in Japan. Between the professionalism and the perfectionism, the cleanliness and the convenience, and the little extras most accommodation like to provide, there is little to fault about the hoteliers in Japan, apart from the cost. The higher prices are justified with the level of service, facilities and supplies that come as standard in Japanese accommodation. However, I have always felt there was something missing, something I couldn’t quite put my finger on; until I stayed in the hotel-esque budget accommodation WeBase Hostel in Kamakura that is. Like the instant awakening of being doused in a cold bucket of water, it dawned on me with forceful clarity while staying in WeBase Hostel. What has been missing from my travel experiences in Japan has been social interaction. Sure staff and guests at hotels, pensions, hostels and B&Bs are friendly, but it is coated in that level of professionalism that stifles any opportunity for relaxed and genuine friendly interaction. Encounters rarely pry into the personal and skim the level of acceptable. But in WeBase, for the first time in my seventeen years in Japan, I had an experience with both staff and guests that was truly social and engaging, and added to the overall experience of an already memorable stay. The staff members, most of whom speak fluent English, are not only professional to a tee, but also helpful, friendly and personable. It is just one of the many je ne sais quoi of this gem of an accommodation in the beach resort area of Yuguihama in Kamakura, Kanagawa. In the reception area there is an expressive mural used as a photo spot for guests of the hostel. The message at the top of the mural is an evocative …continue reading