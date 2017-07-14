Tokyo apartment sale prices increase for 57th month

Source: japanpropertycentral.com According to REINS, 3,333 second-hand apartments were sold across greater Tokyo in June, up 11.7% from the previous month and up 8.6% from last year. The average sale price was 31,620,000 Yen, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 4.8% from last year. The average price per square meter was 496,100 Yen, up 0.2% from the previous month and up 3.8% from last year. This is the 54th month in a row to record a year-on-year increase in sale prices. The average building age was 21.07 years. In the Tokyo metropolitan area 1,750 second-hand apartments were sold, up 14.2% from the previous month and up 10.5% from last year. The average sale price was 38,640,000 Yen, down 1.7% from the previous month but up 3.2% from last year. The average sale price per square meter was 650,600 Yen, down 1.5% from the previous month but up 1.3% from last year. This is the 57th month in a row to record a year-on-year increase in sale prices. The average building age was 20.00 years. Sales over 100 million Yen In the second quarter of 2017, 119 second-hand apartments priced over 100 million Yen were sold in the Tokyo metropolitan area, up 24% from the same period in 2016. There were 227 reported sales for the first half of 2017, up 20.1% from the first half of 2016. Central Tokyo’s 3 wards In central Tokyo’s 3 wards of Chiyoda, Chuo and Minato, 229 apartments were sold, up 12.3% from the previous month and up 10.6% from last year. This is the 10th month in a row to see a year-on-year increase in transactions and is the highest number of reported transactions for the month of June seen since record-keeping began in 2008. The number of new listings was down for the 8th month in a row with …continue reading