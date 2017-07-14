Will 2025 be the final deadline for the ASEAN Economic Community?

Source: Asia Pathways The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) fell short of its target of realizing the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) by the end of 2015, deferring 105 of its 506 measures. A successor blueprint called the AEC Blueprint 2025, which lays out the work for ASEAN economic integration in the next 10 years, was adopted at the 27th ASEAN Summit in November 2015. How much closer is the AEC towards achieving its goals for economic integration? Is the AEC headed in the right direction in terms of scope and ambition? More importantly, can it do a better job of hastening reforms and binding ASEAN member states (AMS) to their commitments at a time of increasing uncertainty and rising protectionist pressures in the global economy? Reforms have had a notable impact on ASEAN openness… ASEAN’s greatest success has been in tariff reduction. On average, 96%of AMS tariff lines are at 0%, and this share is expected to reach 98.67% by 2018. Thanks to ASEAN’s commitment to open regionalism, commitments under the AEC have served as a springboard for wider multilateral liberalization (Menon, 2014). The original AMS have been voluntarily multilateralizing their preferences, offering almost all of their preferential rates to non-members. As a result, more than 70% of intra-ASEAN trade travels at a most-favored nation rate of 0%. In this way, the AEC’s greatest achievement may have less to do with what it prescribes or mandates and more to do with what it promotes indirectly through the longstanding commitment of its members to openness. …but the AEC rolled out with a largely unfinished agenda But the achievements in tariff liberalization have been offset by the rise in non-tariff measures. Ing et al.(2016) find that the number of non-tariff measures increased from 1,634 to 5,975 between 2000 and 2015. There are also challenges to tackling barriers to trade …continue reading