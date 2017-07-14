Islands, Constellations and Galapagos

The Yokohama Triennale, which started in 2001 is celebrating its sixth year in 2017. One of Japan’s most prominent international exhibitions of contemporary art, the Yokohama Triennale strives to present new culture and values to the world through themes that capture current moments.

This year’s edition of the Triennale will feature the Yokohama Museum of Art and Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse No. 1 as main venues, showcasing Yokohama as an international, cultural and creative city.

Date

August 4 – November 5 2017 (open for a total of 88 days)

Main venues

Yokohama Museum of Art (3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama)

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse No. 1 (1-1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama)

Yokohama Port Opening Memorial Hall (Basement)(1-6 Hon-cho, Naka-ku, Yokohama)

Opening hours

10:00-18:00

Open until 20:30 on Oct. 27, 28, 29 / Nov. 2, 3, 4

*Admission until 30 minutes before closing time

Ticketing

One-day and combination tickets are available for purchase.

Yokohama Triennale 2017 Ticket

Yokohama Triennale 2017 Tickets are valid for entry to each venue for the duration of one day (Re-entry to the same venue on the same day is possible).

Adults: 1,500 yen advance purchase (1,800 on the day)

University/College students: 900 yen advance purchase (1,200 on the day)

High school students: 500 yen advance purchase (800 yen on the day)

Combination Ticket

This ticket combines admission to the Yokohama Triennale 2017 and tie-up programs. Tie-up programs offer unlimited entry.

Adults: 2,100 yen advance purchase (2,400 on the day)

University/College students: 1,500 yen advance purchase (1,800 on the day)

High school students: 1,100 yen advance purchase (1,400 yen on the day)

Sales period

Advance tickets: April 21 – August 3, 2017

Same-day tickets: August 4 – November , 2017

Where to purchase

Print at home tickets available online.

Sales locations within Japan: Yokohama Museum of Art, Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse No. 1, BankART Studio NYK, Koganecho Area Management Center, ticket agencies, shops and offices at train stations, etc.

Further information

Visit the