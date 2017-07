Source: japan-attractions.jp Held at Odawara Fishing Port which is the heart of the fishing industry in Sagami Bay, the Minato Matsuri is a popular festival where people can familiarize themselves with the sea and fisheries products. You can enjoy shopping for local specialties as well as cruising on a fishing boat. Other fun events include almadraba tours, releasing young fish into the sea, a fish market as well as a fishing competition. It’s a great opportunity to learn about the sea. …continue reading