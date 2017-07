Early morning on my first day walking the Shodoshima Pilgrimage and I came down out of the bamboo forest into the upper part of the little, but famous, fishing village of Tanoura.

Tanoura-an is the small buddhist temple for the village, but it is also the shrine. They are quite clear that they didn’t separate the two when ordred to by the government in the late 19th Century.

