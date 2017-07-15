Where are Indo-US relations headed?

Author: Darshana M Baruah, Carnegie India

The first bilateral meeting between US President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi went better than expected. While there was a lot of attention given to it, the practical expectations of the visit itself were quite modest. The biggest priority on the Indian side was establishing a rapport between Modi and Trump.

Indo-US ties gained significant momentum under the previous US administration. Following years of hard work from both sides and several milestone developments such as the signing of the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement and the nuclear deal, the relationship under Modi and Obama was on an upward trend.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque).

But this progress was cast under serious doubt as Trump took office. India was quick to embrace the uncertainty that came with the new administration and their foreign policy direction. This is why Modi’s visit had very low expectations for any substantial collaboration — the priority is simply to keep the relationship on track, even if it comes with slow progress.

While the Trump-Modi joint statement lacks real substance compared to …continue reading