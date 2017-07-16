Be That Complexity

Source: Manga Therapy “If you really want to tell someone something…then tell them to their face, and be ready for them to hate you for it. If you think you’re so superior, then get hurt like they do. Be ready to writhe in agony…as you savor every bit of this hobby.” – Nagisa Kataura This quote means so much because while there are situations where you should ignore someone, you have to say something if they become detrimental to your way of life or someone you know is facing a tough crisis. I love email/text/chat as much as the next person, but nothing beats face-to-face. Of course, many people are afraid of that confrontation because of all the emotions that come out. They may not be able to handle them. But good things can happen when face-to-face meetings occur. A few years ago, I read a thread involving 2 gamers in the fighting game community got in a heated argument over who was the better player in a certain game. Both argued online in a forum incessantly about their skills. They decided to meet in real life to settle the score, even though cancellations led to them justifying excuses for not showing up. An offline meeting at a FG tournament was eventually held and they saw each other face-to-face. They played each other in a match and afterwards, they became friends. To this day, the 2 gamers are cool with each other. Both respected the fact that the other person was willing to get hurt for their opinions. Perhaps that’s why they formed a strong friendship. Everyone goes through arguments and conflict at some point. We’re always going to have some difference in opinions with each other. I want to point out something I learned a while ago – …continue reading