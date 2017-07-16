Fire Emblem: A Divided Community

Source: SSD 2.0 ~ What Is Anime? Out of all the current titles featured on Nintendo devices, Fire Emblem has caught the attention of many at this time. With the release of Fire Emblem Heroes for mobile devices and the launch of Fire Emblem Echoes for the 3DS, the series is better than ever. However, with the addition of various new mechanics and characters, the games have been well-received or disregarded depending on who you talk to. It all boils down to an old vs new debate with Fire Emblem, which has led to a clear divide in the community. When it comes to creating a video game, there are many factors that are required. Gameplay elements, graphics and sound, character development, and similar aspects. Although technical details are important, nothing can beat a clear understanding of the consumer. (This is especially true in a multiplayer environment, as the consumers are a part of the gameplay!) Yet, this can become convoluted when your consumers want different things. Since the game series may not be well known to everyone, here’s a quick explanation. The Fire Emblem Series are tactical role-playing games with an emphasis on character interactions and compelling stories. These interactions are known as supports, which occur between two characters as they fight together in numerous battles. In the past they were a bit more limited, while newer games allowed players to marry these characters as they willed. Alongside this were player-insert characters which can be customized and married to a character of the player’s pleasing. This started with opposite gender relations but extended to same-sex relationships as well. An example marriage/confession scene from Fire Emblem Fates. The new marriage system appealed to the waifu culture (discussed here), which led to concerns among certain parts of the community. Alongside this …continue reading