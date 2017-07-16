Fresh Roses in 2017, Japan

Source: city-cost.com Roses remind me of romance and beauty. I lived in Portland Oregon which is also called Rose city. Once upon a time, I was a student and I went to Portland International Rose Garden. When I was there, I complained so much about rain. My friend had to remind me that I was in Rose City. Life has given me a lot of opportunities. Now I live in Gunma, Japan. Numata city in Gunma has its own rose thriving spot in its center. Thankful to my family who are always supporting me to do what I enjoy doing. Thanks to this person or organization taking care of these beautiful garden of roses. It was already past 8am. I thought photo shooting was late for natural light.It seems photos turn out to be just fine. I will take better photos soon. …continue reading