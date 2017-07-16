Recipe: Tuna Tataki And Mango Salad

Source: savvytokyo.com Tuna — the fish king and all-time favorite dish to all Japanese, is one addition to your daily menu that makes a difference every time you taste it. But in summer, it can exceed your expectations — and it just needs a mango to cook a great cooling off salad, perfect for the hot season. This is one of my favorite recipes to make during the summer season. It doesn’t take long to prepare so you don’t have to spend much time in the kitchen on a hot summer’s day! When making this recipe make sure to lightly sear the tuna as I truly believe tuna tastes better either raw or lightly seared. So here is how to cook this easy and oh-so-yummy dish! Ingredients Mixed sesame seeds to coat the tuna

100g fresh tuna steak/loin

Vegetable oil

A few handfuls of mixed salad leaves

1 ripened mango, peeled and cut into strips

For the dressing: 2 teaspoons soy sauce, 1 teaspoon rice vinegar, ½ teaspoon sesame oil Instructions Toss the sesame seeds on a flat plate. Place the tuna on the plate and coat each side in sesame seeds. Heat a little vegetable oil in a non-stick frying pan on a medium to high heat. Place the tuna in the pan and sear each side lightly (less than 1 minute for each side). Transfer to a chopping board and, using a sharp knife, thinly slice the tuna. Place the mixed salad leaves on a serving dish along with the mango strips. Carefully place the tuna slices on top. Mix all the ingredients for the dressing in a bowl and, just before serving, pour over the salad. Then serve on a salad plate and enjoy the meal!