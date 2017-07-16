Tokyo Governor Koike unsettles Prime Minister Abe’s party

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Purnendra Jain, University of Adelaide Japanese politics has taken a new turn. Although local assembly election results rarely become headline news, the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election results in early July have not only turned out to be the most-read and a much-talked-about political story throughout Japan, they have also been reported around the world. Japan’s ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which held 57 seats in a 127-seat assembly, suffered a crushing defeat. It won only 23 seats, its lowest result ever. On the other hand, the Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), a fledgling party cobbled together only a few months ago under the leadership of Governor Yuriko Koike, won 49 seats — beyond the expectations of many political pundits. Together with its political ally Komeito’s 23 seats, and six independents, who later joined Koike’s party, the Tomin First now has a significant majority in the assembly. Tokyo, of course, is no ordinary local entity. Home to some 13 million people with a budget of 14 trillion yen (US$120 billion) and Japan’s financial and political capital, its impact on national politics is significant. Political changes in Tokyo very often serve as a barometer of national politics. Koike’s landslide electoral victory last year for the governorship of Tokyo gave her national prominence. Although an LDP parliamentarian at the time, she presented herself as an independent candidate because the Tokyo LDP branch did not endorse her. Her critical view of the Tokyo LDP leadership, flamboyant personality and skilful media engagement caused voters to flock to her. However, the LDP-dominated assembly was a stumbling block to her ideas and plans, whether in relation to moving the Tokyo fish market to another location or wastage of resources on the 2020 Olympic Games. To that end, she began to assemble a new group of people who …continue reading