Top 20 Releases of 2016: Afterword

If you’ve read through all of my 2016 top 20, congratulations. If not and/or it would be handy for you to have them all listed in one place, here is the full rundown with links. I’ll do my best to get a selection of these discs in stock in the distribution section of the Call And Response online store over the coming weeks, just in case anyone wants them shipped overseas.

20. V/A – Provoke

19. Asuna + Fumihito Taguchi – 100 Keyboards x 100 Record Players with 100 Sea Wave Records

18. Code – Code

17. Soloist Apartment – untitled

16. Transkam – Blueshade of the Omegasound

15. tepPohseen – Some Speedy Kisses

14. Masami Akita & Eiko Ishibashi – Kouen Kyodai

13. macmanaman – New Wave Of British BASEBALL Heavy Metal

12. V/A – Drriill Session

11. Foodman – EZ Minzoku

10. Hijokaidan x Jun Togawa – Togawa Kaidan

9. Sonotanotanpenz – Conga

8. Kuruucrew – Kuruucrew

7. Sea Level – Invisible Cities

6. Limited Express (Has Gone?) – All Ages

5. Masami Takashima – Fake Night

4. Convex Level – Inverse Mapped Tiger Moth

3. Narcolepsin – Mojo

2. Kafka’s Ibiki – Nemutte

1. NOISECONCRETEx3CHI5 ‎– Sandglass/Suna-Ji-Kei

As I said in the intro, there’s a lot of good stuff I didn’t talk about in this top 20 rundown, either because of the inherent art-rock biases of my selection process, because I didn’t hear it, or that it just wasn’t in my mind at the time. I mentioned some of the same artists, along with a few others, in my Japan Times year-end indie review. I’m also not the only person coming up with these lists, and some other less tardy commentators have had their own rundowns available for months now.

