12 Exclusive residences planned for Toranomon high-rise

Source: japanpropertycentral.com A limited number of high-end penthouse condominiums are planned for the Tokyo World Gate development in central Tokyo’s Toranomon district. The 12 luxuriously appointed residences will range in size from 150 ~ 400 sqm (1,614 ~ 4,304 sq ft). One of the residences will be a duplex-style apartment with ceiling heights of up to 6 meters. These exclusive residences are aimed at world-class business executives looking for one-of-a-kind sky homes in the heart of Tokyo. Buyers will be able to enjoy services provided from the hotel downstairs. Last week the developer, Mori Trust, announced that Marriott International will open their EDITION-branded hotel in the building. This will be the first EDITION hotel in Japan and the 6th worldwide. Another EDITION hotel is also scheduled to open in Ginza. Both hotel interiors will be designed by architect Kengo Kuma. Apartment prices have yet to be announced, but smaller apartments in the nearby Toranomon Hills tower can go for between 3 ~ 4 million Yen/sqm on the resale market. It is very possible that the residences in Tokyo World Gate could fetch even higher prices, which could potentially result in sale prices upwards of 600 million ~ 3 billion Yen + (approx. 5.3 ~ 27 million USD). The 180m tall, 38-storey building will have the 200-room EDITION hotel on floors 31 ~ 36, and 12 condominium-style apartments on the 37th and 38th floors. The lower floors in the building will contain office and retail. The project will also include the reconstruction of the 300-year old Fukushiro-Inari Shrine. The shrine has been temporarily relocated during redevelopment. Completion is tentatively scheduled for early 2020, with the hotel to …continue reading